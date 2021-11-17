Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Enbridge (ENB)

Enbridge (TSE: ENB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 11/8/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$51.00 to C$54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/8/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$57.00 to C$61.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/8/2021 – Enbridge had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a C$54.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/8/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2021 – Enbridge had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$54.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/5/2021 – Enbridge was given a new C$54.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/25/2021 – Enbridge was downgraded by analysts at CSFB from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$55.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/25/2021 – Enbridge was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$56.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/19/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$50.00 to C$53.00.
- 10/5/2021 – Enbridge had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$58.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/29/2021 – Enbridge had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$57.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/29/2021 – Enbridge had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$54.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/29/2021 – Enbridge was given a new C$54.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/29/2021 – Enbridge had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a C$54.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/28/2021 – Enbridge had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$58.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/23/2021 – Enbridge had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$55.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/23/2021 – Enbridge was given a new C$55.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
TSE:ENB traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$50.70. 13,491,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,614,047. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of C$37.66 and a twelve month high of C$54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$51.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$49.69. The stock has a market cap of C$102.72 billion and a PE ratio of 17.85.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 116.73%.
