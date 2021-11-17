Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Enbridge (ENB)

Enbridge (TSE: ENB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/8/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$51.00 to C$54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$57.00 to C$61.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Enbridge had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a C$54.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Enbridge had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$54.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Enbridge was given a new C$54.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2021 – Enbridge was downgraded by analysts at CSFB from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$55.00 price target on the stock.

10/25/2021 – Enbridge was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$56.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Enbridge had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$50.00 to C$53.00.

10/5/2021 – Enbridge had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$58.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Enbridge had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$57.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Enbridge had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$54.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Enbridge was given a new C$54.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Enbridge had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a C$54.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Enbridge had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$58.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Enbridge had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a C$55.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Enbridge was given a new C$55.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TSE:ENB traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$50.70. 13,491,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,614,047. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of C$37.66 and a twelve month high of C$54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$51.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$49.69. The stock has a market cap of C$102.72 billion and a PE ratio of 17.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 116.73%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

