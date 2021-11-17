Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Linde (LIN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Linde (ETR: LIN):

11/12/2021 – Linde was given a new €320.00 ($376.47) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/3/2021 – Linde was given a new €306.00 ($360.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/2/2021 – Linde was given a new €270.00 ($317.65) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

10/29/2021 – Linde was given a new €325.00 ($382.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/29/2021 – Linde was given a new €330.00 ($388.24) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

10/28/2021 – Linde was given a new €285.00 ($335.29) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/15/2021 – Linde was given a new €250.00 ($294.12) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

10/13/2021 – Linde was given a new €325.00 ($382.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/7/2021 – Linde was given a new €285.00 ($335.29) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

Shares of ETR LIN opened at €295.50 ($347.65) on Wednesday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of €199.35 ($234.53) and a 1 year high of €297.00 ($349.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is €268.89 and its 200 day moving average is €256.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.75.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

