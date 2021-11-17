Investors Purchase High Volume of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 10,363 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 5,160% compared to the average daily volume of 197 call options.

Shares of VNDA stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.68. 12,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,128. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $984.99 million, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.00.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

In other news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $56,173.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 16,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $277,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,583 shares of company stock valued at $653,486 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,850,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,794,000 after purchasing an additional 531,066 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $907,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,858,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,067,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

