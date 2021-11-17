Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Short Interest Update

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 57.0% from the October 14th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,157,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of INVU stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.10. 2,128,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,648,496. Investview has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16.

Investview Company Profile

InvestView, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services to individuals, investors, and financial institutions. It offers financial education, current market research and technology. The company’s services include basic financial educational, expense and debt reduction tools, research, newsletter alerts, and live education rooms that include instruction on the subjects of equities, options, Forex, ETFs, binary options, crowd funding, and the emerging Crypto currency market.

