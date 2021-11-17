Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Short Interest Update

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 57.0% from the October 14th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,157,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of INVU stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.10. 2,128,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,648,496. Investview has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16.
Investview Company Profile
