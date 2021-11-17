INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for INVO Bioscience in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reduced their target price on INVO Bioscience from $5.75 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised INVO Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of INVO stock opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.98. The company has a market cap of $33.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of -0.99. INVO Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). INVO Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 333.98% and a negative net margin of 690.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS.

In other news, CFO Andrea Goren acquired 30,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.26 per share, with a total value of $99,997.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVO. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in INVO Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in INVO Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in INVO Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in INVO Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. 16.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO BioScience, Inc focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

