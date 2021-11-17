Iofina (LON:IOF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.24

Iofina plc (LON:IOF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.24 ($0.17) and traded as high as GBX 15.50 ($0.20). Iofina shares last traded at GBX 14.13 ($0.18), with a volume of 1,075,551 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of £27.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 13.24.

Iofina Company Profile (LON:IOF)

Iofina plc engages in the exploration and production of iodine, iodine specialty chemical derivatives, produced water, and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

