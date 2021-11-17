IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 3,434.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,272 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.52% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Get IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

MNA stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.52. 65,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,671. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.16 and a fifty-two week high of $34.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA).

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.