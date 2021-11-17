iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.85 EPS

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.85), MarketWatch Earnings reports. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 67.59% and a negative net margin of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. iQIYI updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ IQ traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.09. The stock had a trading volume of 982,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,444,231. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. iQIYI has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average of $11.32.
IQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. OTR Global restated a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.23.
iQIYI Company Profile
iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.
