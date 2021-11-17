iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) is Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 6.5% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $20,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $85.76 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $85.67 and a 52 week high of $86.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.01 and a 200 day moving average of $86.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.