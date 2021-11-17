iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Holdings Lowered by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,102 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 2.3% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,026,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 233,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

DGRO traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.06. 7,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,506. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.59. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $42.71 and a 12-month high of $54.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.