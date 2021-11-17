iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Increased by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,385 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $31,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,794,208 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.19 and its 200-day moving average is $76.05. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

