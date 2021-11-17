iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,137 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $24,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA opened at $76.91 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.05.

