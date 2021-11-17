iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Holdings Increased by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 2.9% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $6,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.44. 3,641,920 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.18. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

