iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 49,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 18,506 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 93,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,674,000.

Shares of ESGU stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,107. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

