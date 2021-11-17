iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) is Probity Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,703 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 2.9% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $13,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,251,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,076,000 after buying an additional 221,653 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,154.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,071,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,182 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,459,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,980,000 after purchasing an additional 373,147 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,349,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,416,000 after purchasing an additional 163,237 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 2,248,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,310,000 after purchasing an additional 90,858 shares during the period.

FLOT opened at $50.80 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.79.

