iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 143.1% from the October 14th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of IBTD stock opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.62. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $25.73.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 7.32% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.