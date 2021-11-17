iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 143.1% from the October 14th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Shares of IBTD stock opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.62. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $25.73.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.
