iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,486 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 9.6% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 9,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 20,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.89. The stock had a trading volume of 261,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,845,516. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.02. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $69.51 and a twelve month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.