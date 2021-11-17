iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stock Holdings Raised by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 2.2% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $13,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Savior LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.57. 389,455 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.08. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

