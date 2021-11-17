iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,235 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 68,512 shares.The stock last traded at $35.54 and had previously closed at $36.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 114,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $675,000. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

