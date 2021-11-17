iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.28% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 43,566 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 21,155.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 35,965 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF stock opened at $94.99 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 12-month low of $87.07 and a 12-month high of $100.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.52.

