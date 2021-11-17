iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 108.2% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $154.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.63. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $137.28 and a twelve month high of $177.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. This is an increase from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

