iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $171.92

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $171.92 and last traded at $171.03, with a volume of 93935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.03.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.22.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 63.8% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 185.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.