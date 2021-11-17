iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 273.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,577,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 45,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,502,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $470.18 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $355.49 and a 1 year high of $472.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $450.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $439.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

