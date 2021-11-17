iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Lifted by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 20.7% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Fragasso Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $156,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $470.30. 124,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,240,305. The company’s fifty day moving average is $450.66 and its 200-day moving average is $439.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $355.49 and a 52 week high of $472.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.