Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) Price Reaches $0.99 on Major Exchanges

Isiklar Coin (CURRENCY:ISIKC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. Over the last seven days, Isiklar Coin has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One Isiklar Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00001654 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Isiklar Coin has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and approximately $788,784.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 46.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00047961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.27 or 0.00220804 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Isiklar Coin Coin Profile

Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,124,805 coins. Isiklar Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Isikc . Isiklar Coin’s official website is www.isikc.io . Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

Buying and Selling Isiklar Coin

