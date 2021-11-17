IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) PT Set at C$7.10 by Pi Financial

IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) received a C$7.10 price target from analysts at Pi Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.30% from the stock’s previous close.

CVE ISO remained flat at $C$4.82 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.21, a quick ratio of 9.59 and a current ratio of 9.63. IsoEnergy has a 12-month low of C$1.30 and a 12-month high of C$6.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.68. The stock has a market cap of C$487.25 million and a P/E ratio of -25.39.

About IsoEnergy

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, and Radio properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

