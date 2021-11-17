IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) PT Set at C$7.10 by Pi Financial

IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) has been assigned a C$7.10 price target by research analysts at Pi Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.30% from the stock’s previous close.

IsoEnergy stock remained flat at $C$4.82 during midday trading on Wednesday. 179,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,608. The company has a quick ratio of 9.59, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.68. IsoEnergy has a 12-month low of C$1.30 and a 12-month high of C$6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$487.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.39.

Get IsoEnergy alerts:

IsoEnergy Company Profile

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, and Radio properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for IsoEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.