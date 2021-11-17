Ispolink Market Cap Reaches $22.88 Million (ISP)

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One Ispolink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Ispolink has a total market capitalization of $22.88 million and approximately $7.63 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ispolink has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00048439 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.85 or 0.00223722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010823 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Ispolink Coin Profile

Ispolink (CRYPTO:ISP) is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,201,294,913 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

Buying and Selling Ispolink

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ispolink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ispolink using one of the exchanges listed above.

