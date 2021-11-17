Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st.

Ituran Location and Control has decreased its dividend payment by 78.6% over the last three years. Ituran Location and Control has a dividend payout ratio of 27.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ituran Location and Control to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

Ituran Location and Control stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.75. 40,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,146. Ituran Location and Control has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85. The firm has a market cap of $651.29 million, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 26.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 3.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the third quarter worth approximately $983,000. 60.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

