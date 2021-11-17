J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, an increase of 96.6% from the October 14th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JDWPF. AlphaValue cut shares of J D Wetherspoon to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of J D Wetherspoon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of J D Wetherspoon to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

JDWPF remained flat at $$15.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.42. J D Wetherspoon has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.17.

JD Wetherspoon Plc owns and operates group of pubs throughout the United Kingdom. It offers food and drinks. The company was founded by Timothy Randall Martin on December 9, 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

