Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.86.

NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.80. 1,130,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,457. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

