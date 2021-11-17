Jacob F. Filene Sells 2,000 Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $32,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Frontier Group stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.41. 284,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,572. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average of $16.89. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $22.70.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.10. Equities analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,481,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,432,000. Connacht Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,037,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,688,000. 17.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ULCC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

