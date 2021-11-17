James T. Treace Sells 25,000 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director James T. Treace sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $508,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Treace Medical Concepts stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,060. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 13.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.02.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). As a group, analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMCI. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth $38,634,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth $31,083,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth $29,890,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth $24,109,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth $21,331,000. 24.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

