Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decline of 52.8% from the October 14th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JSMD. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $684,000.

Get Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JSMD traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.64. The company had a trading volume of 13,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,407. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $70.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.