Jason Blessing Sells 14,540 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $470,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Model N stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.09. The stock had a trading volume of 226,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.20 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.24. Model N, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.89 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

MODN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum raised Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Model N currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 48.8% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,949,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after purchasing an additional 639,749 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 19.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,158,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,812,000 after purchasing an additional 503,792 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 17.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,271,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,130,000 after purchasing an additional 486,929 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 24.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,301,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,866,000 after purchasing an additional 444,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the third quarter valued at $13,635,000. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

