Jason Gray Sells 2,770 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Stock

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) insider Jason Gray sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $46,286.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MITK traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,526. The company has a market cap of $776.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.79 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.00. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $23.29.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 21,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MITK. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

