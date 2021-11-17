Jeff Baker Buys 20,000 Shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2021

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) CAO Jeff Baker purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 1,560,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:RIVN traded down 25.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 146.07. 71,765,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,966,063. Rivian has a twelve month low of 95.20 and a twelve month high of 179.47.

About Rivian

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

