Jeff Baker Buys 20,000 Shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) CAO Jeff Baker purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 1,560,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:RIVN traded down 25.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 146.07. 71,765,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,966,063. Rivian has a twelve month low of 95.20 and a twelve month high of 179.47.

Get Rivian alerts:

About Rivian

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.