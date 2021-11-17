Jeff Lawson Sells 14,000 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.78, for a total transaction of $4,266,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeff Lawson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 14th, Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $4,942,000.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.22, for a total transaction of $4,455,080.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jeff Lawson sold 28,000 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.51, for a total transaction of $10,206,280.00.

Shares of TWLO stock traded down $7.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $302.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,734,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,417. The company has a 50 day moving average of $330.74 and a 200 day moving average of $346.30. The stock has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a PE ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.60 and a 12-month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 price objective (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Twilio during the first quarter worth $351,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Twilio by 64.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Twilio by 2.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth $857,000. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

