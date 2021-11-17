Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Banco Santander (BME:SAN) a €3.30 Price Target

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been given a €3.30 ($3.88) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAN has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €3.85 ($4.53) to €3.90 ($4.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.05 ($3.59) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €4.35 ($5.12) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €3.70 ($4.35) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €3.79 ($4.46).

Banco Santander has a one year low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a one year high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

