Jefferies Financial Group Lowers International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) to Hold

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Game Technology’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $30.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.68.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,679,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 111.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 504,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,092,000 after buying an additional 265,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

