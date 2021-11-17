Jeffrey Kappler Sells 511 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $22,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NVST remained flat at $$42.70 during trading on Wednesday. 1,799,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,048. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $28.31 and a 1 year high of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.26 and a 200 day moving average of $42.26. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.72.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Envista during the first quarter valued at $601,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Envista during the first quarter valued at $857,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 14.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 664.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista during the first quarter valued at $230,000.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

