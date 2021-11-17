JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Upgraded at Exane BNP Paribas

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was upgraded by stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.56% from the company’s current price.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.54.

NASDAQ:JBLU traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,757,058. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average of $16.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1,693.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

