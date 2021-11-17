Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.01. Jewett-Cameron Trading shares last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 5,215 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Parthenon LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,203 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC owned approximately 6.25% of Jewett-Cameron Trading worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacturing and distribution of metal products and wholesale of wood products through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet, and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Corporate and administration.

