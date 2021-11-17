JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CEO Sells $6,331,500.00 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $6,331,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of JFrog stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.27 and a beta of 0.73. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $31.17 and a one year high of $73.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.61.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.53 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 23.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in JFrog by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in JFrog by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in JFrog by 213.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in JFrog by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JFrog by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FROG. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

