JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of research firms have commented on JOAN. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of JOANN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of JOANN from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.32. JOANN has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JOANN will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

In other JOANN news, SVP Robert Will bought 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.44 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of JOANN by 2,122.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN during the second quarter valued at $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN during the second quarter valued at $117,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

