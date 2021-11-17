Jobchain Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. In the last week, Jobchain has traded up 4% against the dollar. One Jobchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jobchain has a total market capitalization of $7.86 million and approximately $171,984.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00048368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.41 or 0.00221713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00010806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

JOB is a coin. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,411,348,141 coins. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

