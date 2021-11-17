Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Joby Aviation’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Joby Aviation will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.62) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Joby Aviation.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,233,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. 29.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOBY opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.28. Joby Aviation has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

