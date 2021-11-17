Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Joby Aviation’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Joby Aviation will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.62) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Joby Aviation.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of JOBY opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.28. Joby Aviation has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. 29.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Joby Aviation

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Joby Aviation (JOBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.