John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.85

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.85 and traded as high as $17.55. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $17.45, with a volume of 49,659 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 211,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 34,568 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 117,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 115,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 54,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

