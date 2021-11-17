Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Pareto Securities

Equities research analysts at Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JOSMF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Josemaria Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Josemaria Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Josemaria Resources from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS JOSMF opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. Josemaria Resources has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $0.79.

Josemaría Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its property portfolio includes Los Helados, and Josemaria. The company was founded on February 3, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

